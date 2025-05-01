US ask Pak to condemn Pahalgam terror attack, "de-escalate tensions" with India

Washington, DC [US], May 1 : US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has asked Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to condemn the "unconscionable" Pahalgam terror attack and "de-escalate tensions" with India to "maintain peace and security" in South Asia.

In his talks, Rubio also encouraged Pakistan to cooperate with investigation efforts and reestablish direct communications with India, according to a statement from US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

Both leaders reaffirmed their continued commitment to holding terrorists accountable for their heinous acts of violence, Bruce said.

It comes as there has been a rise in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control (Loc) in Jammu and Kashmir after the April 22 brutal attack in Pahalgam, where Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed 26 people, mostly tourists, and injured many others.

Indian security forces have intensified anti-terror operations in the Kashmir valley in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Both India and Pakistan have also blocked each other's airlines from using their airspace.

India has also taken a raft of measures against Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism, including holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance and closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari.

India has also decided to curtail the strength of High Commissions. The government has given armed forces complete operational freedom to decide on the response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

The Indian Army has effectively responded to the Pakistan Army's unprovoked small arms firing across the LoC.

The Army responded swiftly to the ceasefire violation on the night of April 27-28 in areas opposite Kupwara and Poonch districts in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The Indian Army had also responded effectively to the Pakistan Army firing along the LoC on the night of April 26-27 in areas opposite the Tutmari Gali and Rampur sectors, as per officials.

Earlier, in the aftermath of the brutal attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that India would identify, trace, and punish every terrorist and their backers. He said that India will pursue them to the ends of the Earth.

"I say to the whole world, India will identify, trace and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the Earth. India's spirit will never be broken by terrorism. Terrorism will not go unpunished. Every effort will be made to make sure that justice is done. The entire nation is one in this resolve. Everyone who believes in humanity is with us. I thank the people of various countries and their leaders who have stood with us."

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) also met a day after the Pahalgam terror attack. In the briefing to the CCS, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. It was noted that this attack came in the wake of the successful holding of elections in Jammu and Kashmir and its steady progress towards economic growth and development.

