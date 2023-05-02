US: Authorities find 7 bodies while searching for 2 missing girls in Oklahoma

Oklahoma [US], May 2 : The United States authorities discovered seven bodies on a property in Henryetta while searching for two teenage girls, who had been missing since early morning, Fox News reported.

According to Oklahoma sheriff's deputies citing the amber alert, the missing girls were believed to be travelling with 39-year-old Jesse McFadden, a convicted rapist after which they did not return on Sunday evening.

Court records cited by Tulsa World indicate McFadden had a trial date in Muskogee County set for Monday to face charges of soliciting sexual conduct/communication with a minor by use of technology and a child pornography complaint, reported Fox News.

Both the girls, Ivy Webster (14) and Brittany Brewer (16), were last seen just before 1:30 am on Monday in Henryetta, about 90 miles east of Oklahoma City.

The amber alert was called off Monday afternoon. The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office said seven bodies had been found on a property in Henryetta including those of Webster, Brewer, and McFadden.

The identities of the four others are not clear at this time. Medical examiners are working to identify the bodies found as well as the cause of death, according to Fox News.

