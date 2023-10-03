US Congressman unharmed after armed carjacking

Washington, Oct 3 Three armed assailants reportedly stole US Congressman Henry Cuellar's car while he was parking his vehicle in Washington D.C., but he was unharmed in the incident, his office said in a statement.

On Monday night at 9.32 p.m. when the Texas Democrat "was parking his car, three armed assailants approached the Congressman and stole his vehicle", Cuellar's chief of staff, Jacob Hochber was quoted as saying in the statement.

"Luckily, he was not harmed and is working with local law enforcement. Thank you to Metro PD and Capitol Police for their swift action and for recovering the Congressman’s vehicle,” Hochberg added.

According to Cuellar's office, his sushi dinner, phone and iPad were among the stolen items from the vehicle.

The armed carjacking took place at the intersection of K Street and New Jersey Avenue in Southeast DC’s Navy Yard neighbourhood, according to an alert from the DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency.

Police are searching for three male suspects, according to the alert.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor