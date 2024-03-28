US congressmen's visit part of larger visit to Indo-Pacific, says American Institute in Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], March 28 : A United States congressional delegation's visit to Taiwan from Wednesday to Friday is part of a larger visit to the Indo-Pacific region, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) said in a statement on Thursday, Channel News Asia (CNA) reported.

According to the AIT, the delegation is being led by Republican congressman Jack Bergman and includes Democratic congressmen Donald Norcross and Jimmy Panetta.

During their three-day visit, the delegation will meet with senior Taiwan leaders to discuss U.S.-Taiwan relations, regional security, trade and investment, and other significant issues of mutual interest, the AIT said.

CNA reported that the Bergman currently chairs the House Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations, with Panetta serving as a member, while Norcross serves as ranking member of the House Subcommittee on Tactical Air and Land Forces.

According to Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement Wednesday, the delegation will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen, President-elect Lai Ching-te and Vice President-elect Hsiao Bi-khim.

The visiting delegation is the second bipartisan delegation of the House Subcommittee on Intelligence and Special Operations to visit Taiwan, after the one led by then Vice Chairman Stephanie Murphy in 2022, the ministry said.

In the statement, the ministry extended its warm welcome to the delegation, adding that the visit shows high support for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and U.S.-Taiwan security cooperation.

