Moscow, March 28 The civilised world will see that America has become a "worthy" successor to the traditions of the Third Reich, where "inhuman experiments on people" were practiced, said the Secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev.

Russia is completing the collection of evidence regarding US military biological activities in Ukraine.

"Currently, we are completing the collection of an evidence base regarding the military biological activities of the United States on the territory of Ukraine. I have no doubt that it will be formed and the whole civilized world will finally see that America has become a ‘worthy' successor to the traditions of the Third Reich, where inhuman experiments on people were practiced," said Patrushev quoted by RIA Novosti, RT reported.

The data presented by the Russian Ministry of Defense on biolaboratories in Ukraine testify to systematic work on the creation of weapons of mass destruction in this country, aimed at undermining Russia's security. This was stated by the Investigative Committee.

"The voiced data testify to serious systematic work on the creation of weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine and aimed at undermining the security of the Russian Federation," the Russian Investigative Committee said.

Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin instructed to request the available information from the Ministry of Defense in order to study it in the framework of a criminal case and give a legal assessment of the actions of persons involved in this programme.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor