US Defence Secy Lloyd Austin to undergo non-surgical procedure, temporarily transfers duties to deputy

Washington, DC [US], May 25 : US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin will undergo a scheduled, elective, and minimally invasive follow-up non-surgical procedure related to his bladder issue on Friday (local time), Pentagon Press Secretary Major General Pat Ryder announced in a statement.

Austin will be temporarily unable to perform his duties during the procedure and US Deputy Secretary of Defence Kathleen Hicks will assume the duties of the Secretary of Defence and serve as the Acting Secretary of Defence, according to the statement.

In a statement by Pentagon, Pat Ryder said, "Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin III will undergo a scheduled, elective, and minimally invasive follow-up non-surgical procedure related to his previously reported bladder issue at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center later this evening."

"The Secretary has determined he will be temporarily unable to perform his functions and duties during the procedure, so Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks will assume the functions and duties of the Secretary of Defense and serve as the Acting Secretary of Defense," he added.

According to the statement, Lloyd Austin's bladder issue is not related to his cancer diagnosis and has had no effect on his excellent cancer prognosis. In the statement, Ryder stated, "We will provide an update on Secretary Austin's status following his medical proceddure."

Earlier in February, Lloyd Austin was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center with discomfort and concern from a bladder issue related to the prostate cancer surgery he underwent in December 2023. He was later discharged from the hospital after he progressed well.

Dr John Maddox, Trauma Medical Director, and Dr Gregory Chesnut, Director of the Center for Prostate Disease Research at the Murtha Cancer Center, of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Maryland, in the statement, had said, "Secretary Austin was admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Feb. 11 with discomfort and concern from a bladder issue related to his December 2023 prostate cancer surgery."

"His condition indicated a need for close monitoring by the critical care team and supportive care. His diagnostic evaluation identified the cause of his bladder issue and it was corrected with non-surgical procedures on Feb. 12," the doctors further said.

According to the statement, Lloyd Austin remained in "good condition" throughout and no longer needed critical care monitoring on the morning of February 13. US Department of Defence announced that Austin was discharged from Walter Reed National Medical Center on February 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor