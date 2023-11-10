US diplomats warn Biden of "losing Arab support" over its strong support to Israel

Washington D.C. [United States], November 10 : American diplomats in the Arab world have given stark warnings to the Biden administration about growing fury in the region over Washington's stand in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, CNN reported citing a diplomatic cable obtained.

The US diplomats have warned that Israel's "destructive and deadly military campaign" in Gaza "is losing us Arab publics for a generation," CNN reported.

The cable underscores profound concern among American officials about the growing anger against the United States. This fathomable anger erupted in Arab communities soon after Israel launched its operations against Hamas, following their attacks on Israel on October 7, which resulted in 1,400 deaths.

The robust US support for Israel's actions is being seen "as material and moral culpability in what they consider to be possible war crimes," CNN reported.

The cable from the US embassy in Oman, sent on Wednesday reads, "We are losing badly on the messaging battlespace."

The cable sent from Muscat was written by the second-highest US official at the embassy and was sent to the White House's National Security Council, the CIA and the FBI. The cable represents a privatised snapshot of the emerging alarm over growing anti-US sentiments sweeping the Middle East.

"President Biden's cruelty and disregard for Palestinians exceeded all previous US presidents," CNN reported citing a state-run Egyptian newspaper, that was sent to Washington from the American embassy in Cairo.

In light of the dire humanitarian crisis in the region and the images of destruction in Gaza, US President Joe Biden has been under increasing scrutiny domestically and abroad over his administration's support of Israel

While the administration has resisted calls for a ceasefire, US officials continue to increase the volume of aid going into Gaza; pushing for humanitarian pauses to allow more assistance to flow into the enclave. It has also enabled civilians to flee away from the fighting.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken attended a summit convened by the Jordanian foreign minister, last weekend. Those in attendance include top diplomats

In recent days, US allies in the Arab world have made clear their deep anger at the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. from Egypt, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, as well as the secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organization, "Meanwhile in the Middle East" Newsletter.

During the summit, Arab leaders called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza however Blinken reiterated the US stance, arguing that it would give Hamas time to regroup and launch another attack on Israel, CNN reported.

Despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposing the idea of humanitarian pauses on Friday the White House said Thursday that Israel had agreed to move forward with daily four-hour pauses of military operations in areas of Northern Gaza.

Israel had already been instituting such pauses, yet American officials see this agreement as progress in relation to the positive rhetoric in language such as "pauses," which is something the US believes it can build on.

Still, within the administration, concerns have grown over US support for Israel.

Calls for the US to back a ceasefire are growing among government employees; others are distraught by the incessant images of Palestinian civilians being killed by Israeli airstrikes, reported CNN.

Biden has also been confronted by the frustration growing domestically.

Last week President Biden was confronted by a protester calling for a ceasefire at a private fundraiser, whilst on one of the entrances near the West Wing bright-red handprints - meant to mimic blood - and words like "genocide Joe", sent a clear message of disapproval. pro-Palestinian protests have been a daily occurrence, not only by the White House but across the globe, CNN reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor