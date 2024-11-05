US Elections 2024: Voters queue up in Virginia to cast their votes

Virginia [US], November 5 : With the polling for US Presidential Elections 2024 underway, voters have queued up at their polling stations in Rosslyn, Virginia, on Tuesday to cast their vote and choose who will run the country for the next four years.

Some voters said that they were voting for "stability," while others said that they were voting "against the establishment" and for a "wild outsider."

A voter named CJ Stowell said that he was voting for an individual who would continue with the progress the country had made in the last four years.

"A lot of people are looking for stability and I believe everyone has a right to their opinion. I am voting for an individual who will continue with the progress we have made over the last four years," Stowell said.

Another voter, Paul Lundberg, said that he was voting "against the establishment" and for a "wild outsider."

"I am on my way to vote now... I would be voting against the establishment so I am voting for the wild outsider... I do agree with Elon Musk that there may be some very difficult times ahead on vote counting," he said.

Though exit polls start coming as voting starts, the final results will come only after counting is closed in all states.

Despite the presence of many other parties, the US presidetial race is between the Democratic and Republican parties. Vice President Kamala Harris is the candidate of the incumbent Democrats, and she is aiming to create history by becoming the first woman president in the US. If elected, she will also be the first Indian-origin President of the United States.

On the other hand, the Republican candidate is former President Donald Trump, who is eyeing a historic comeback to the White House after a bitter exit in 2020. Notably, if Trump wins, it will be the first instance in over 100 years of a president serving two non-consecutive terms in the White House.

Most of the polls have predicted a very close race between Trump and Harris, with all the leads projected within the margin of error.

According to the national polls, as provided by the 'five thirty-eight' platform of ABC News, Harris (48) has a minor lead of 1 percentage point against Donald Trump (46.9).NBC News and Emerson College have projected a 49%-49% tie nationally between the two candidates. Ipsos has projected a three-point lead (49%-46%) to Harris, while AtlasIntel has projected a two-point lead (50%-48%) to Trump.

