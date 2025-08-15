US Embassy in India, Indian missions abroad extend greetings on 79th Independence Day

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 : The United States Embassy in India and Indian missions abroad extended greetings to mark India's 79th Independence Day on Friday, highlighting the shared values and celebrations of the occasion.

In a post on X, the U.S. Embassy in India said, "Happy Independence Day, India! The United States joins India in celebrating this important occasion, honoring our shared achievements in advancing global peace and prosperity. We look forward to strengthening the #USIndia partnership in the years ahead."

The Embassy of India in Tokyo also extended greetings, posting, "Embassy of India, Tokyo extends greetings to all on the occasion of Independence Day."

Sharing visuals of celebrations, it added, "Glimpses of the Flag hoisting ceremony at @IndianEmbTokyo to celebrate the 79th Independence Day of India. Ambassador @AmbSibiGeorge hoisted the tricolor and read Address to the Nation by the Hon'ble President of India."

In the Madlive, on the eve of 79th Independence Day, Indian diaspora members celebrating India & Indianness with #HarGharTiranga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his heartfelt wishes to the nation on Independence Day, urging people to work harder, fulfil the dreams of freedom fighters, and contribute to building towards a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India).

"Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day. May this day inspire us to keep working even harder to realise the dreams of our freedom fighters and build a Viksit Bharat. Jai Hind!" PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

This year's celebrations carry the theme 'Naya Bharat,' reflecting the government's vision of achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047. The success of Operation Sindoor will be celebrated during the Independence Day events, with the view cutter at Gyanpath featuring the Operation Sindoor logo and floral arrangements themed around the operation.

Approximately 5,000 special guests from different walks of life have been invited to witness the celebrations at the Red Fort, including the Indian contingent of Special Olympics 2025, winners of international sports events, Gold Medalists of Khelo India Para Games, and best-performing farmers trained and financially assisted under the National Beekeeping and Honey Mission.

To promote patriotic fervour and celebrate the victory of Operation Sindoor, a number of band performances will be held pan-India for the first time on the evening of Independence Day celebrations. The performances will be conducted by the bands of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, NCC, CRPF, ITBP, CISF, SSB, BSF, IDS, RPF and Assam Rifles at over 140 prominent locations across the country.

