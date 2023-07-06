US envoy Garcetti discusses economic opportunities with Principal Chief Advisor to West Bengal CM

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 6 : US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Thursday met Principal Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister and Finance Department of West Bengal government, Amit Mitra in Kolkata.

The two sides held a discussion on the importance of women's empowerment, economic opportunities for diverse communities, climate actions, and ways to enhance the strategic partnership between the US and India in West Bengal.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Garcetti stated, "Enjoyed meeting with the Principal Chief Advisor to the Chief Minister and Finance Department of Government of West Bengal, Dr Amit Mitra, in Kolkata. We had a meaningful discussion on the importance of women's empowerment, economic opportunities for diverse communities, climate action, and ways to enhance the #USIndia strategic partnership in the state."

Earlier, Eric Garcetti held a meeting with West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose. Sharing details regarding the meeting, Garcetti tweeted, "A pleasure to meet the Governor of West Bengal, Dr. C. V. Ananda Bose. Had an insightful conversation on #USIndia shared priorities - including higher education and regional connectivity - as well as the deep cultural ties between our peoples. Thank you for your warm hospitality."

On Wednesday, Garcetti met friends, partners and US State Department alumni in Kolkata. He tweeted, "I am delighted to meet our friends, partners, and @StateDept alumni in Kolkata during a Red, White, and Blue get-together! Big thanks to #CGPavek for hosting and to all the guests who joined to celebrate #USIndia cooperation."

US envoy called Kolkata a city of "cross-cultural splendours." Garcetti said that he witnessed the depth of Kolkata's history of harmony and visited various places of worship. During his Kolkata visit, Garcetti also took a ride in the yellow taxi.

He tweeted, "Kolkata is truly a city of cross-cultural splendors. On a walking tour this morning with @CalcuttaWalks, I saw the depth of the city's history of harmony and visited diverse places of worship. The coexistence of these institutions reflects Kolkata's religious tolerance and plurality."

In another tweet, Garcetti wrote, "I am delighted to meet #CGPavek and the @USAndKolkata team and discuss how we can further #USIndia cooperation in the 11 states of East and Northeast India. I am impressed by their commitment to #USIndiaTogether. Onwards!"

