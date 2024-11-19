US envoy says solution to Hezbollah-Israel conflict 'within our grasp'

Beirut, Nov 19 US envoy Amos Hochstein said on Tuesday that a solution to the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel is close, adding that he has held constructive talks with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

"It is now within our grasp... As the window is now, I hope the coming days yield a resolute decision," he said following his meeting with Berri in Beirut.

Hochstein said he would continue discussions to fill the gaps in the ceasefire agreement, adding, "We have reduced them."

Hochstein said he returned to Lebanon because there is a real opportunity to end the conflict. "This is the moment to make the decision," he said, Xinhua news agency reported.

He also met with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who emphasized that his government's priority is to stop the aggression against Lebanon and to preserve the country's sovereignty over all Lebanese territories.

Mikati noted that "the government's primary concern is the quick return of the displaced to their villages and towns and to stop the Israeli war of extermination and the senseless destruction of Lebanese towns."

He also stressed "the implementation of clear international resolutions and the strengthening of the army's authority in the south."

Hochstein arrived in Beirut on Tuesday, a day after Hezbollah reportedly gave a positive response to a US draft proposal to end the war, which has been ongoing for over a year.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has intensified its airstrikes on Lebanon in an escalation of conflict with Hezbollah. In early October, Israel initiated a ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor