US F-35 fighter jets deployed to South Korea for key summertime drills

Seoul, Aug 25 US F-35 fighter jets have been deployed to the Korean Peninsula to join the ongoing summertime combined exercise between South Korea and the US, an official at US Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday.

The deployment of reportedly some 10 F-35 variants comes as the allies' annual Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS) exercise is under way for an 11-day run that will conclude Thursday.

Both the F-35A and F-35B, respectively assigned to the US Air Force and the US Marine Corps, have been deployed to Kunsan Air Base under the temporary deployment, according to the USFK official.

During their deployment, the US fighter jets were set to train with South Korean counterparts, with a focus on defensive counterair maneuvers and strengthening integrity, to enhance their combined readiness and deter potential threats in the region.

Both considered key US air assets, the F-35A operates from traditional runways with greater range and payload for strike and air superiority, while the F-35B is capable of flexible operations from ships or austere bases based on its short takeoff and vertical landing capability, Yonhap news agency reported.

The temporary deployment is seen as efforts to strengthen the allies' combined defense posture, with USFK Commander Gen. Xavier Brunson recently remarking on how the rotational deployment of fifth-generation fighter jets can help ease gaps incurred by the relocation of US Patriot batteries to the Middle East.

Speaking to reporters on August 8, Brunson emphasised the importance of prioritizing "capabilities" over "numbers," as he underscored the need for a change in the USFK force posture.

On the possibility of the permanent deployment or regular rotational deployment of the F-35 variants in South Korea, the USFK official said the force is continually assessing the capability-focused approach, adding any change to force posture will be announced through appropriate channels.

