US Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 basis points

By ANI | Published: May 4, 2023 07:17 AM 2023-05-04T07:17:13+5:30 2023-05-04T07:20:08+5:30

Washington [US], May 4 (/WAM): The US Federal Reserve, in its meeting held today, raised interest rates by 25 ...

US Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 basis points | US Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 basis points

US Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 25 basis points

Next

Washington [US], May 4 (/WAM): The US Federal Reserve, in its meeting held today, raised interest rates by 25 basis points (bp).

The decision sets the US Central Bank's benchmark overnight interest rate to the 5.00 per cent - 5.25 per cent range, the tenth consecutive increase since March 2022. (/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Us central bank Us central bank Us Federal Reserve Us federal reserve board Sep 16 while us federal reserve Us federal reserve chair Us federal reserves Us central bank digital currency Us federal reserve chair jerome powell Us central bank federal reserve Us federal reserve vice chair for supervision michael s barr