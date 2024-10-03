US: George Soros' son meets Muhammad Yunus, calls him 'father's old friend'

New York [US], October 3 : Alex Soros, the son of billionaire and philanthropist George Soros, met the chief advisor to the interim government in Bangladesh, Muhammad Yunus.

The 38-year-old, during the meeting on Wednesday, called Yunus as an "old friend of my father". He also hailed him for stepping in to lead Bangladesh towards a peaceful future based on "equity and fairness."

"Delighted to see an old friend of my father and the foundation, Nobel prize winner @professormuhammadyunus, interim leader of Bangladesh, who stepped in to lead Bangladesh towards a peaceful future based on equity and fairness," Alex Soros said in an Instagram post.

Notably, Bangladesh witnessed Sheikh Hasina's ouster amid students' protests turned into a massive anti-government movement, followed by the establishment of an interim government.

During this turbulent period, several incidents of violence and chaos, particularly targeting minorities, including Hindus, have been reported from Bangladesh.

Yunus was sworn in on August 8 as the head of an interim government after Sheikh Hasina fled the country and the parliament was dissolved.

It is pertinent to note that Sheikh Hasina, after being ousted from power, alleged that the United States was involved in the uprising in Bangladesh.

She also claimed that she would have remained in power, had she given Saint Martin Island a small landmass in the Bay of Bengal to the US.

However, the United States rejected the allegations by Hasina, with the State Department labelling them as "laughable" and "absolutely false" claims.

Muhammad Yunus addressed the United Nations General Assembly last month. He hailed his countrymen for the massive anti-government protests that led to the ouster of Sheikh Hasina and said that Generation Z made the country revisit the values it was born out of in 1971.

He also affirmed hope that the collective resolve should define the "Bangladesh of the future." Lauding the Bangladeshi youth for the student-led protests, Yunus referred to the Sheikh Hasina regime as an "autocratic" and "undemocratic" regime.

However, several demonstrations erupted outside the United Nations Headquarters in New York as Muhammad Yunus, Bangladesh's Chief Advisor, addressed the 79th session of UNGA. Protesters gathered outside the United Nations Headquarters in New York, chanting slogans and expressing strong opposition to Bangladesh's Chief Advisor.

