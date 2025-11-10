US government shutdown likely to end soon as Senate clears bill

Washington, Nov 10 The US Senate has approved a bipartisan measure aimed at ending the 40-day federal government shutdown, sending the legislation to the House of Representatives for consideration.

The bill would fund most federal agencies through January and guarantee back pay for federal employees affected by the closure.

The compromise package was negotiated over the weekend by Democratic Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, in coordination with Senate Republican Majority Leader John Thune and White House representatives.

At least eight Senate Democrats broke with their party to support the measure, allowing it to pass with 60 votes despite opposition from Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York, who cited concerns over ongoing healthcare issues, including subsidies under the Affordable Care Act.

The legislation promises to reverse US President Donald Trump's firings of federal employees during the course of the shutdown. It also guarantees food stamp funding through fiscal year 2026, providing certainty for low-income households relying on government assistance.

Senate Republican leaders are committed to holding a vote on legislation addressing expiring enhanced healthcare subsidies by the second week of December. House and Senate Republican leaders are expected to negotiate with Democrats on that measure once the government reopens.

The shutdown disrupted federal operations nationwide, including air travel. Several major US airlines have reduced flights, and thousands of cancellations were reported on Sunday (local time).

The Federal Aviation Administration mandated a 4 per cent cut in flights, compounded by staffing shortages in air traffic control, raising concerns for travellers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The House of Representatives must now approve the measure for it to take effect.

The government shutdown, now the longest in US history, also affected numerous other programmes, from national parks to federal research operations.

Negotiators expressed hope that swift House action will allow government services to resume quickly and provide certainty to federal employees and the public, ending weeks of stalled activity.

