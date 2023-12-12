US: Harvard President to remain in post despite outrage over antisemitism testimony

Washington, DC [US], December 12 : Harvard President, Claudine Gay is expected to retain her position following a public outcry over her congressional testimony on antisemitism last week, Fox News reported.

The Harvard Corporation, the university's governing body, expressed its support for Gay in a statement released on Tuesday morning.

"As members of the Harvard Corporation, we today reaffirm our support for President Gay's continued leadership of Harvard University. Our extensive deliberations affirm our confidence that President Gay is the right leader to help our community heal and to address the very serious societal issues we are facing," the Corporation said.

Harvard University did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Gay, University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill, and Massachusetts Institute of Technology President Sally Kornbluth faced significant criticism after their recent appearances before Congress. They were questioned, particularly by Rep Elise Stefanik, NY, about their handling of antisemitism on their campuses in the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas terrorist attacks on Israel.

Stefanik specifically inquired about the allowance of pro-Palestinian protests on their campuses and whether expressions advocating for the genocide of Jewish people during these demonstrations were considered bullying or harassment under their respective school codes of conduct.

"At Harvard, does calling for the genocide of Jews violate Harvard's rules of bullying and harassment?" Stefanik asked Gay specifically.

"It can be, depending on the context," Gay responded.

"Antisemitic speech when it crosses into conduct that amounts to bullying, harassment, and intimidationthat is actionable conduct and we do take action," Gay said when pressed to answer "yes" or "no" if calls for the genocide of Jews break school rules.

"So the answer is yes, that calling for the genocide of Jews violates the Harvard code of conduct, correct?" Stefanik asked.

"Again, it depends on the context," Fox News quoted Gay as saying.

"It does not depend on the context. The answer is yes and this is why you should resign," Stefanik responded. "These are unacceptable answers across the board."

The comments made by Gay, as well as similar statements from Magill and Kornbluth, sparked anger among Jewish groups, prominent alumni, and bipartisan lawmakers. Calls for the immediate resignation of each university president were voiced. Gay issued an apology for her remarks in a statement released after the hearing.

"I got caught up in what had become, at that point, an extended, combative exchange about policies and procedures," Gay said. "What I should have had the presence of mind to do in that moment was return to my guiding truth, which is that calls for violence against our Jewish communitythreats to our Jewish studentshave no place at Harvard and will never go unchallenged. Substantively, I failed to convey what my truth is."

The Harvard Corporation mentioned Gay's apology in its statement and acknowledged that the university's initial response to the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel should have been "an immediate, direct, and unequivocal condemnation."

"Calls for genocide are despicable and contrary to fundamental human values. President Gay has apologised for how she handled her congressional testimony and has committed to redoubling the university's fight against antisemitism," the Corporation said.

So far, only Magill has voluntarily stepped down from her position, as reported by Fox News.

Last week, the MIT Corporation expressed "full and unreserved support" for Kornbluth amidst increasing demands for her resignation.

Over 700 Harvard faculty members signed a letter sent to the governing board on Sunday, backing Gay amid calls for her termination.

Additionally, Harvard's Black Alumni and Allies and the Harvard Alumni Association Executive Committee each penned separate letters on Monday, offering "unequivocal support" for the university's president. The Harvard Corporation reaffirmed that Gay continues to have its unanimous backing.

"In this tumultuous and difficult time, we unanimously stand in support of President Gay. At Harvard, we champion open discourse and academic freedom, and we are united in our strong belief that calls for violence against our students and disruptions of the classroom experience will not be tolerated," the Corporations said, adding, "Harvard's mission is advancing knowledge, research, and discovery that will help address deep societal issues and promote constructive discourse, and we are confident that President Gay will lead Harvard forward towards accomplishing this vital work," Fox News reported.

