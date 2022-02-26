US has no problem with relations between India and Russia, says US State Department

Indo-Russian relations are very different from those between the United States and Russia, and there is no problem with that, said the administration of US President Joe Biden. At the same time, the United States has said that it has asked every country with ties to Russia to use its influence to secure a rule-based international system.

Important US interests with India -

Edward "Ned" Price, a spokesman for the US State Department said US shares important interests and values ​​with India. Speaking to the media on Friday, Price said, "We share important interests with India. We share important values with India. And we know India has a relationship with Russia that is distinct from the relationship that we have with Russia. Of course, that is okay."

"India has a relationship with Russia that we certainly don't have. India and Russia have a relationship, including in the defence and security sector, that we don't have, we have asked every country that has a relationship and certainly those countries that have leverage to use that leverage in a constructive way," he said in response to a question.