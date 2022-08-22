US: Indian diaspora sets two Guinness World Records at Madison Square, as part of Amrit Mahotsav celebrations

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations in the US state of New York, the Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) set two Guinness World Records respectively for the most number of different flags flown simultaneously and the largest ensemble of musical instruments Damru.

People of the Indian diaspora attempted the records to commemorate the completion of 75 years of Indian Independence which was earmarked as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav - the celebration of eternal freedom by Indian Prime Minister Narender Modi.

FIA President Kenny Desai said that he salutes the vision and efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also said FIA tried to do their bit by attempting the records and making their motherland shine in their homeland.

FIA Chairman Ankur Vaidya said that these records are dedicated to the global community and thanked the community for their support without which the feat would not have been possible.

Desai further said that today FIA has made India proud and this achievement is a tribute to the unknown and unsung heroes of the freedom struggle

FIA Secretary and Event Chair for the attempts Pravin Bansal said that the endeavour required massive efforts and the whole team of FIA volunteers had been working day and night for the past few months especially since the logistics were a big challenge in itself.

More than 1500 volunteers who registered for the event turned up early in the morning and the prevalent atmosphere was of patriotic fervour.

Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav is a series of events organised by the Government of India to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence. The Mahotsav will be celebrated as a Jan-Utsav in the spirit of Jan-Bhagidari throughout the length and breadth of the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

