US, Israel coordinated Jordan's airdrop of medical aid into Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 6 : As Jordan airdropped medical aid into Gaza, a US official said that it was coordinating with the US and Israel, reported The Times of Israel.

The airdrop that took place around Sunday midnight, carried medical supplies and drugs, and was parachuted to a Jordanian field hospital in Gaza.

Taking to X, Jordan King Abdullah posted, "Our fearless air force personnel air-dropped at midnight urgent medical aid to the Jordanian field hospital in Gaza. This is our duty to aid our brothers and sisters injured in the war on Gaza. We will always be there for our Palestinian brethren."

The airdrop was deployed as Jordan's field hospital in Gaza was about to run out of supplies, The Times of Israel reported, citing Jordan's local Petra news agency.

Moreover, the news agency also published a picture of a single crate draped with a Jordanian flag being loaded into a military plane, according to The Times of Israel.

Reportedly, it remains unclear if the aid reached the hospital.

Meanwhile, Jordan's Queen Rania said that the rejections of a ceasefire in Gaza are "morally reprehensible" and need justification for the deaths of thousands of civilians.

The Jordanian monarch in an interview with CNN, said that Israel's bid to rid Gaza of Hamas is "short-sighted and not entirely rational "because "the root cause of this conflict is an illegal occupation."

"If we do not address these root causes, then you can kill the combatants, but you cannot kill the cause. Under the rubble of these destroyed buildings will emerge another group more determined, and more motivated to do what Hamas did," she added.

Israel has insisted on inspecting all aid entering the Strip via the Rafah crossing with Egypt, fearing that weapons or defensive equipment could be smuggled to the Hamas terror group.

Gazans and other rights groups have complained that the amount of aid is too paltry and the pace too slow to reach the Strip.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that it is "very concerned" about reports of another communications outage in Gaza."Without connectivity, people who need immediate medical attention cannot contact hospitals and ambulances. All channels of communication must be restored immediately," the WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a post on X.

