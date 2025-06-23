US Issues ‘Worldwide Caution’ for Americans After Iran Strike

The US Department of State issued a “Worldwide Caution Security Alert” on Monday, June 22, a day after its military struck Iranian nuclear facilities. In a statement, it advises Americans worldwide to exercise increased 'caution.' Flagging potential travel disruptions across the Middle East, “The conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East. There is the potential for demonstrations against U.S. citizens and interests abroad.”

“The Department of State advises U.S. citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution. Please read carefully our Travel Advisory, country information, and any recent security alerts when planning travel.”

Iran on Sunday, June 22, threatened the US that it will strike bases in the Middle East after massive air strikes by Washington, which had destroyed Tehran's nuclear program. With air strikes by the Israeli military on Iran on what it said were military targets in Tehran.

Worldwide Caution: The conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East. There is the potential for demonstrations against U.S. citizens and interests abroad. The Department of State advises U.S.… pic.twitter.com/PXJCvSHNxy — Travel - State Dept (@TravelGov) June 22, 2025

International concern focused on fears that the unprecedented US attacks would deepen conflict in the volatile region after Israel launched a bombing campaign against Iran earlier this month. An advisor to Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ali Akbar Velayati, said bases used by US forces could be attacked in retaliation.

Also Read | Israel launches airstrikes on Iran targeting military sites.

"Any country in the region or elsewhere that is used by American forces to strike Iran will be considered a legitimate target for our armed forces," he said in a message carried by the official IRNA news agency. "America has attacked the heart of the Islamic world and must await irreparable consequences."

US President Donald Trump urged Iran to end the conflict after he launched surprise strikes on a key underground uranium enrichment site at Fordo, along with nuclear facilities in Isfahan and Natanz. "We had a spectacular military success yesterday, taking the 'bomb' right out of their hands (and they would use it if they could!)" he said on social media.

And while the US president did not directly advocate regime change in the Islamic Republic, he openly played with the idea -- even after his aides stressed that it was not a goal of American intervention. "It's not politically correct to use the term, 'Regime Change,' Trump posted on his Truth Social platform. "But if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn't there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!"