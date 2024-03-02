US-led airstrikes hit Houthi targets in Yemen

Sanaa, March 2 The US-British military coalition launched two airstrikes against Houthi military targets in Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, residents and the media reported.

The strikes hit Houthi mobile missile launchers in the west of the city, residents said on Friday on social media platform X.

The coalition has made no comment yet, Xinhua news agency reported.

This is the latest in a series of strikes aimed at Houthi targets, initiated after the armed group began targeting international commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in November.

The Houthis claimed these actions were in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

On Thursday, Houthi leader Abdulmalik al-Houthi vowed to launch further missile attacks to disrupt shipping in the region.

In a televised address aired on al-Masirah TV, he declared that these attacks would continue to pressure Israel to cease its war with Hamas.

Since the Houthi attacks began, several vessels, primarily US, British, and European, have been damaged.

Washington re-designated the Houthi group as a "global terrorist organisation" in January.

