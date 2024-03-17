US: Man accused of killing three people in Pennsylvania in custody, say police

Pennsylvania [US], March 17 : A man accused of killing three people in Falls Township, Pennsylvania, on Saturday morning was finally taken into custody, CNN reported, citing police. Andre Gordon, the 26-year-old suspect, allegedly killed three people at two different homes in Pennsylvania before carjacking a driver and heading for New Jersey.

Trenton Police Director Steve Wilson said, "He's in custody. No one else was injured."

Wilson added that the authorities in Trenton, who were looking to arrest Gordon, initially believed he was barricaded inside a home, which led to the setting up of a perimeter of the area.

"Apparently, before the perimeter was completed, the suspect was able to get out of the location unseen. However, our information was that he was still in there," he said, adding that Gordon was taken into custody without any incident, CNN reported.

"The suspect was actually walking on New York Avenue." He further said, "He was stopped, identified and taken into custody," Wilson informed further.

Falls Township Police said officers were called just before 9 am (local time) to conduct an investigation into the reported shooting on Viewpoint Lane in Levittown.

Addressing a news conference on Saturday afternoon (local time), Bucks County District Attorney Jennifer Schorn said that Gordon, who was driving a stolen vehicle, shot his 52-year-old stepmother Karen Gordon and his 13-year-old sister Kera Gordon in their home. Schorn said that three other people who were present in the home successfully hid from Gordon during the attack.

After the shooting, Gordon visited Edgewood Lane and shot 25-year-old Taylor Daniel, with whom he has two children. According to Schorn, four other people were present inside the home, including Daniel's mother, who was injured by Gordon and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Police said Gordon after the shooter carjacked a 44-year-old driver at gunpoint in the parking lot of a Dollar General on Bristol Pike in Morrisville. The police said the driver was not injured in the incident. According to Falls Township Police, the carjacked Honda CRV was found abandoned in Trenton at around 11:38 am (local time), CNN reported.

Falls Township Police said they believe Gordon knew all the victims except for the driver. In the statement, the police said he is "believed to be currently homeless and has ties to the Trenton, New Jersey, area." In the news conference on Saturday, police said it had "minimal contact" with Gordon in the past.

The FBI office in Philadelphia said they are "aware and tracking the incident" and are "working closely with our local partners," CNN reported. A shelter-in-place order for Falls Township was lifted after police found that Gordon was in New Jersey.

The Pennsylvania State Police, meanwhile, said they were assisting with the probe.

In a post on X, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro stated that he had been "briefed on the developing incident."

Falls Township lies approximately 28 miles northeast of Philadelphia and is close to the New Jersey-Pennsylvania border.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor