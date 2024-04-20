US: Man sets himself on fire outside Manhattan court where Trump's trial underway

New York [US], April 20 : A man set himself on fire outside the Manhattan courthouse on Friday, where former US President Donald Trump's first criminal trial is ongoing, The Hill reported, citing police.

The incident took place at a park outside the courthouse, where protests of Trump's trial have been taking place this week. Ambulances arrived at the site where the man set himself on fire.

Videos of the situation shared on social media platforms purportedly showed a person trying to put down the fire with a suit jacket, followed by another person with a fire extinguisher who put out the blaze, as reported by The Hill.

A witness said they were standing next to the man when he poured a flammable liquid on himself, asked her to stand back, and then set himself on fire, as reported by The Hill citing PIX11 News. According to the witness, the man made statements of a political nature before setting himself on fire.

It is not clear whether the incident is related to Trump's trial. Meanwhile, a full jury panel was chosen to hear the case.

With 12 primary jurors and six alternates seated, the trial can move into opening remarks on Monday. The jury selection process took four days, The Hill reported.

Several prospective jurors, who were ultimately excused, were tense about serving on the high-profile panel given the media attention it is expected to receive.

Before moving on, Trump's counsels will discuss his possible trial testimony at a hearing in the afternoon, where the judge will make a decision on the topics that the prosecutors can cross-examine the former US President about if he takes the stand.

The process is aimed at allowing Trump to make an informed decision about whether to testify, the report said. Trump is accused of falsifying business records related to a hush-money deal with an adult film actress made ahead of the 2016 election. He has pleaded not guilty in the matter.

