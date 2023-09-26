US military announces capture of IS official in Syria

Washington, Sep 26 The US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that its forces captured an official of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group during a helicopter raid in northern Syria on September 23.

In a statement on Monday, the CENTCOM said: "Abu Halil al-Fad’ani, an IS Syria Operational and Facilitation official, was captured during the raid. Al-Fad’ani was assessed to have relationships throughout the IS network in the region."

“The capture of IS officials like al-Fad’ani increases our ability to locate, target, and remove terrorist from the battlefield,” CENTCOM spokesperson Lt. Col. Troy Garlock was quoted as saying in the statement.

“US CENTCOM remains committed to the enduring defeat of IS,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor