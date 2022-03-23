US names envoy to lead Pacific Island talks to counter China

The United States has named former senior diplomat Joseph Yun to lead stalled talks with three strategically important Pacific Island nations -- Marshall Islands, Micronesia, and Palau.

This move by Washington announced on Tuesday, is being seen by analysts as an indication that dealing with China remains a foremost concern despite the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Yun has earlier served as US special envoy for North Korea under former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

"In light of the critical nature of these complex negotiations, President Biden is appointing Ambassador Joseph Yun as Special Presidential Envoy for Compact Negotiations. Ambassador Yun has more than 33 years of diplomatic experience, including as the U.S. special representative for North Korea policy and as the United States Ambassador to Malaysia," the US State Departement said in a statement.

According to the release, the US has a special and longstanding relationship with the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, and the Republic of Palau - collectively known as the Freely Associated States (FAS).

"We are currently engaged in negotiating amendments to certain provisions of the Compacts of Free Association with the FAS, and completing the negotiations is a priority for this Administration," the Statement Department said. "The Compacts reflect the close relationships between the United States and the FAS and are a critical source of regional security, stability, and prosperity," it added.

The state department said the US wants to strengthen its enduring partnerships with its close Pacific Island partners and ensure a free and open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor