US NSA Jake Sullivan meets PM Modi, leaders discuss issues of bilateral cooperation

New Delhi [India], June 13 : US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Tuesday held a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed matters of bilateral cooperation here in Delhi.

The two leaders also reviewed progress under India-US Initiative on Critical & Emerging Technologies (iCET) during the meeting.

Prime Minister Modi expressed his anticipation for an upcoming meeting with US President Joe Biden during his forthcoming state visit to the United States.

"Glad to receive US National Security Advisor @JakeSullivan46. Reviewed progress under India-US Initiative on Critical & Emerging Technologies (iCET) and other issues of bilateral cooperation. Look forward to meeting @POTUS @JoeBiden during my upcoming State Visit to the US," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan is on an official visit to New Delhi from June 13-14, at the invitation of Ajit Doval. The two NSAs have frequently had in-depth meetings on a wide range of bilateral, regional, and international issues.

National Security Advisor of the US Jake Sullivan who is on a two-day India visit met his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on Tuesday and discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Sullivan is accompanied by a delegation of senior US government officials and leaders of US industry during his visit. His visit to the national capital comes in the run-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming state visit to the US.

The two national security advisers had restricted discussions earlier today to discuss topics of common interest. Later, they both attended the second Track 1.5 discourse on it, which the Confederation of Indian Industry hosted.

The first edition of this dialogue was organised by the US Chamber of Commerce in Washington, DC on January 30 this year, the release of Ministry of External Affairs said.

Addressing the gathering in Delhi, the US NSA said that US President Joe Biden is thrilled to see what is happening here and to watch how things unfold.

"As we look ahead to the state visit that PM Modi will be embarking upon in Washington next week, a number of the deliverables at that visit are not just bullet points on a page, they are fundamentally designed to remove obstacles in defence and high-tech trades and in taking away obstacles that have stood in the way of better collaboration among our scientists and researchers," he said.

