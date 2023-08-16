US: On India's 77th Independence Day, Vikas Khanna unveils art replica of Konark Sun Temple at Times Square

Washington DC [US], August 16 : Star chef Vikas Khanna on Tuesday unveiled a replica art piece of the famous Konark Sun Temple in front of Times Square in New York, where the Indian diaspora had gathered in huge numbers to celebrate India’s 77th Independence Day.

The art piece is made of sandstone, a handcrafted replication that is inspired by the wheels at Konark Sun Temple. Several villages from the Lalitagitri Village of Odisha have worked day and night for preparing this art piece.

This piece will also be displayed as a symbol of unity between the Indian diaspora and Americans in Vikas Khanna’s upcoming restaurant in New York City in 2024.

From now on, Americans, who have not visited Konark as yet, will get an idea of the temple’s architectural designs. The 13th-century Sun Temple at Konark in Puri has been attracting visitors from different parts of India and abroad alike.

On the occasion of the 77th Independence Day, the Indian diaspora gathered in huge numbers. People could be seen wearing traditional dress with tricolours in their hands. Patriotic songs were also played at the event.

Randhir Jaiswal, the Consulate General of New York was present on the occasion and stressed the Indo-American partnership in the digital age.

“We have a lot together to do in the digital age, in the knowledge world and we count on all your support. The message of India, then, today and tomorrow will be of togetherness and unity. And he (Amjad Ali Khan) has been doing the same through his music and love, spreading India’s message of ‘Vasudhav Kutumbakam’ (the world is one). I once again convey my warmest wishes to all of you,” Jaiswal said.

Amjad Ali Khan, the Santoor maestro also graced the occasion and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message of ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas’.

“We love America. We love our country and it is a great message that we are all united ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas’. And we are very proud to have Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. It is a great honour, pleasure to be here. Indo-American Art Council doing a great service,” he said.

The Konark Sun Temple is a monumental representation of the chariot of the Sun God. This UNESCO-designated World Heritage Site was built in the 13th century. It is located on the eastern shores of Odisha.

The 24 wheels on the monument are decorated with symbolic designs and led by seven horses symbolising time. It is a beautiful example of the intricacies of temple architecture and art in India. This creative masterpiece was built in 12 years with the effort of 12,000 workers.

