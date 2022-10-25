US President Biden hosts largest-ever Diwali reception

US President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris celebrate Diwali at the White House on Oct 25. President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris hosted a Diwali celebration reception at White House. The POTUS thanked the Asian American community in the US for making the Diwali celebration a joyous part of American culture.

We are honoured to host you. This is the first Diwali reception of this scale in the White House ever to be held. We have more Asian Americans than ever before in history and we want to thank you for making the Diwali celebration a joyous part of American culture," US President Joe Biden said during a reception to celebrate Diwali at the White House.Wishing a happy Diwali to more than one billion Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating this Festival of Lights in the United States, India, and around the world, Biden thanked the Asian American community in the US for making the Diwali celebration a joyous part of American culture."As we host the official White House Diwali reception, we are honoured to light the diya surrounded by members of the most diverse Administration in American history--led by Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Black American and South Asian American to become Vice President." Biden thanked for the optimism, courage, and empathy demonstrated by the incredible South Asian community all across America.