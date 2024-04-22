US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden extend greetings on Mahavir Jayanti

Washington, DC [US], April 22 : US President Joe Biden and First Lady, Jill Biden, extended greetings to people of Jain faith on Mahavir Jayanti.

In a post on X, Biden stated, "Jill and I wish a joyous Mahavir Jayanti to people of the Jain faith. Today, let us continue to recognize the values Mahavir Swami embodied and celebrate by spreading love, joy, and harmony."

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, who was given the name of 'Vardhamana' in his childhood. Lord Mahavir was born in 615 BC in a royal family.

As Vardhamana grew up, he renounced his princely status at the age of 30 and started on his spiritual journey in search of truth and enlightenment. He practiced austerities and meditated for 12 years in a forest to achieve 'Kevala Jnana.' He then propagated the Dharma known as Jainism.

The birth anniversary of Mahavira is celebrated with joy and excitement by the Jain community across the globe. Mahavira was the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism who spread peace and harmony through his teachings.

Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated with rituals like praying at Jain temples, processions, singing hymns adoring Lord Mahavira, fasting to purify the body and soul, charity, cultural programmes, and lectures by religious scholars and leaders.

The festival of Mahavir Jayanti is celebrated to highlight the significance of Jainism in the world, especially in India. The key teaching of 'ahinsa parmo dharma' or non-violence, is of great significance in the world today.

