US Presidential Election 2024: Barack and Michelle Obama Endorse Kamala Harris for President, Say 'Prod of You' in Phone Call (Watch Video)

Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama on Friday, July 26, announced their support for Vice President Kamala Harris in her bid for the presidency.

The support from the two Democrats in the nation remains vital for Harris as she continues to gain traction as the party's candidate following US President Joe Biden's choice not to pursue reelection and to back his vice president against the Republican contender, former President Donald Trump.

Former US President Barack Obama Shared a Video of Kamala Harris

Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in… pic.twitter.com/0UIS0doIbA — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2024

In a video released on Friday morning, Kamala Harris can be seen taking a joint call from Barack and Michelle Obama while walking backstage at an event, escorted by a Secret Service agent.

During the voice call, the former president told Harris, "We called to say Michelle and I couldn't be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office." Michelle Obama expressed her pride in Harris, saying, "I can't have this phone call without saying to my girl, Kamala, I am proud of you. This is going to be historic."