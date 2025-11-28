US-proposed list of points on Ukraine could form basis for future agreements: Putin

Moscow, Nov 28 The US-proposed list of points on Ukraine could form a basis for future agreements, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"It would be impolite of me to talk about any final options now, since there are none. But some things are fundamental," the Russian president said on Thursday at a press conference in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

As Putin noted, the US side has in some ways taken into account the position of Russia, which was discussed before and after the August meeting between Putin and US President Donald Trump in the US state of Alaska, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Somewhere we definitely need to sit down and seriously discuss some specific things," Putin said.

"We need to put everything into diplomatic language because it's one thing to state in general terms that Russia does not plan to attack Europe. Frankly, that sounds ridiculous. We never had any intention of doing that," he said.

Putin added that the US-proposed 28-point peace plan was communicated to the Russian side through appropriate channels, and the Russian side has seen it.

The peace plan was unveiled last week. Following its release, representatives from the United States, Ukraine and several European countries met in Geneva on Sunday to discuss the plan.

Through discussions, the plan has been cut down to 19 points but has not been made public, marking the latest shift in the ongoing diplomatic push to end the Ukraine crisis.

