US sanctions 3 Chinese firms for supplying ballistic missile parts to Pakistan

Washington DC [US], October 21 : The United States has imposed sanctions on three Chinese companies for supplying missile-applicable items to Pakistan's ballistic missile programme, the State Department said on Friday.

The three firms namely; General Technology Limited, Beijing Luo Luo Technology Development Co Ltd., and Changzhou Utek Composite Company Ltd have engaged in activities that pose risk of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction by Pakistan.

According to the statement, General Technology Limited has worked to supply brazing materials, which are used to join components in ballistic missile rocket engines, and in the production of combustion chambers.

Beijing Luo Luo Technology Development Co Ltd. has worked to supply mandrels and other machinery, which can be used in the production of solid-propellant rocket motors and can be controlled by the Missile Technology Control Regime.

Changzhou Utek Composite Company Ltd. has worked since 2019 to supply D-glass glass fiber, quartz fabric, and high silica cloth, all of which have applications in missile systems, the state department stated.

"Today, we are designating three entities pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13382, which targets proliferators of weapons of mass destruction and their means of delivery. These three entities, based in the People's Republic of China (PRC), have worked to supply missile-applicable items to Pakistan's ballistic missile program," the State Department said.

It added, "The Department of State is designating General Technology Limited, Beijing Luo Luo Technology Development Co Ltd., and Changzhou Utek Composite Company Ltd. pursuant to E.O. 13382 for having engaged, or attempted to engage, in activities or transactions that have materially contributed to, or pose a risk of materially contributing to, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction or their means of delivery (including missiles capable of delivering such weapons), including any efforts to manufacture, acquire, possess, develop, transport, transfer or use such items, by Pakistan".

