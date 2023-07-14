US Secret Service ends WH cocaine probe

Washington, July 14 The US Secret Service has ended its investigation of cocaine discovered at the White House earlier this month.

A zip-close bag which had some white powdery substance was discovered by Secret Service officers on July 2 in a common storage area on the ground floor of the West Wing, which houses the Oval Office and offices of some of the President's top aides and support staff.

The discovery had led to a brief shutdown of the White House.

Tests on the material determined it was cocaine, and further analysis was carried out on the composition of the substance, the BBC reported.

