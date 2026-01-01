US seizes tankers over sanctions violations

Washington, Jan 8 The Donald Trump administration on Wednesday said it has seized oil tankers operating outside US sanctions, warning that illegal crude shipments will not be tolerated.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that the seizures targeted vessels linked to what she described as Venezuela’s “shadow fleet,” adding that the administration was enforcing sanctions without exception.

“I believe you’re referring to the Bella One tanker that was seized this morning,” Leavitt told reporters. She said the seizure followed a judicial warrant issued by a US federal court after the vessel was tracked.

“This was a Venezuelan shadow fleet vessel that has transported sanctioned oil,” Leavitt said. “The United States of America under this President is not going to tolerate that.”

Leavitt said the tanker was seized in the North Atlantic and that the crew could face prosecution.

“The vessel had a judicial seizure order,” she said. “That means the crew is now subject to prosecution for any applicable violation of federal law.”

She added that the crew could be brought to the United States if necessary.

Leavitt also confirmed the seizure of a second tanker, the Sofia, describing it as part of a broader enforcement effort.

“There was another vessel this morning, the Sofia,” she said. “This is a stateless, sanctioned dark fleet motor tanker.”

She said the operation was carried out without incident and involved multiple US agencies.

“This occurred without incident,” Leavitt said. “This vessel was operating in international waters and conducting illicit activities in the Caribbean Sea.”

According to Leavitt, the US Coast Guard is escorting the vessel to the United States.

“The US Coast Guard is escorting the Sofia to the United States for final disposition,” she said.

She said the seizures were conducted as part of a coordinated enforcement campaign.

“To answer your question directly, this was through Operation Southern Spear,” Leavitt said.

Leavitt rejected suggestions that the tanker seizures could escalate tensions with other major powers, including Russia.

“This administration is going to fully enforce the sanctions policy of the United States,” she said.

She said the president was prepared to act even if enforcement drew criticism.

“He’s not afraid to implement it,” Leavitt said.

Leavitt stressed that maritime enforcement was central to the administration’s broader foreign policy.

“The President is going to enforce our policy that’s best for the United States of America,” she said.

Oil tankers have become a growing focus of US sanctions enforcement as Washington targets revenue streams tied to sanctioned governments. Maritime interdictions and vessel seizures are increasingly used to disrupt illicit oil trade conducted through false flags or stateless shipping networks.

