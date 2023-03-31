US Senate confirms former US ambassador to India Richard Verma for top State Department position

Washington [US], March 31 : Indian-American Richard Verma, was confirmed by the United States Senate on Thursday as Deputy Secretary of State, Management and Resources.

Position typically seen as the CEO of the powerful, Richard Verma was confirmed by the Senate for it by a vote of 67-26.

"CONFIRMED: Richard Verma to be Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources By a vote of 67-26," the official handle of live floor updates from the U.S. Senate Democratic Majority tweeted.

In his new position, the former US ambassador to India will lead, coordinate, and oversee State Department operations like overseas aid and civilian response programmes.

Verma is the Chief Legal Officer and Head of Global Public Policy at Mastercard. He filled the role of United States Ambassador to India and Assistant Secretary of State for Legislative Affairs during the Obama administration.

Verma, 54 was nominated by US President Joe Biden for the top diplomatic post in December last year.

Earlier in his career, he was National Security Advisor to United States Senator Harry Reid (D-NV). At the same time, he was Democratic Whip, Minority Leader and then-Majority Leader of the United States Senate, added the release.

He has served as Vice Chairman of The Asia Group, Partner and Senior Counselor at Steptoe and Johnson LLP, and Senior Counselor at the Albright Stonebridge Group.

He is a veteran of the United States Air Force where he served on active duty as a Judge Advocate.

He received numerous awards and decorations, including the Distinguished Service Medal from the Department of State, the International Affairs Fellowship from the Council on Foreign Relations and the Meritorious Service Medal from the United States Air Force, added the release.

He was appointed to the President's Intelligence Advisory Board and is a former member of the Weapons of Mass Destruction and Terrorism Commission.

