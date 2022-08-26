US State Department confirms American mercenary killed in Ukraine: Reports

The US State Department has confirmed the death of a US "volunteer fighter" in Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation there, Newsweek reported on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the governor of Russia's far eastern Primorsky Krai region, Oleg Kozhemyako, said via Telegram that Russian volunteers in Ukraine killed Joshua Jones, a 24-year-old mercenary from the US state of Tennessee, and presented his passport as proof.

"We can confirm the death of a US citizen in Ukraine," the report cited a State Department statement as saying .

A Ukrainian military card was also found on Jones. He had been enrolled with Ukraine's military since July 24 as a member of the A344 unit, the report said. To date, at least six US citizens have been killed while fighting in Ukraine against Russia, according to the report. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

