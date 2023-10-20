US support to "Zionist regime" in Israel complicates situation in Gaza: Iran

Tehran [Iran], October 20 : Iran has warned the United States against sending weapons to Israel amid the ongoing war with the Hamas terror group, stating that it will further "complicate" the situation, Iran-based IRNA News Agency reported citing the country's top military official.

Major General Mohammad Bagheri, the Chief of Staff at Iranian Armed Forces had a phone conversation with Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Gule.

During this, Bagheri emphasized that the recent actions of the "Zionist regime" intensifies the pressures and boldness and desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinians.

He said that serious action should be taken to prevent the continuation of the Zionist regime's brutal attacks on civilians in the Gaza Strip and to provide civilians with humanitarian aid, including food and medicine, warning against the possible consequences.

"The widespread support of the US including sending weapons and ammunition to the Zionist regime is considered as participation by the American government in the crimes of the Zionist regime. It further complicates the situation in Gaza," CNN quoted Major General Mohammad Bagheri as saying.

Earlier, Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned that "any preemptive measure" by resistance leaders against Israel is "possible in the coming hours", adding that Israel will not be allowed to take any action it wants in the region.

Amir-Abdollahian had even warned that fighting against Israel might open on "other fronts" if Israel continues its bombardment of Gaza.

Earlier, Iran's Supreme leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei claimed that Israel's "Zionist regime" has "suffered an irrevocable defeat both in terms of military and intelligence," Iranian News Agency Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

In a major escalation on October 7, Hamas launched a "surprise attack" on Israel, firing a barrage of rockets into the southern and central parts of the country.

As per the latest updates, the death toll in Israel after the Hamas attack has crossed 1400 while at least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli counteroffensive in Gaza, CNN reported.

