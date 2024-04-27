US: Three Indian women killed, one injured in road crash in South Carolina

South Carolina [US], April 27 : Three Indian women identified as Rekhaben Patel, Sangitaben Patel, and Manishaben Patel have died and another is hospitalized after a crash near Greenville County, South Carolina on Friday.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers said the crash happened at around 12:05 p.m. along I-85 near Lakeside Road.

Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis from the Greenville County Coroner's Office said an SUV was travelling north on I-85 when it ran off the right shoulder, up an embankment, through the cement bridge abutment of the Staunton Bridge Road overpass, jumped over all four lanes of traffic, went through trees on the other side of the bridge and down an embankment.

"When the vehicle jumped all four lanes of traffic, it actually struck trees probably at least 20 feet above the ground," Ellis told Local News station.

Troopers confirmed that three passengers died at the scene. They added the driver was taken to the hospital with injuries, but their current condition is unknown. Ellis said the victims are from Georgia.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office, South Carolina Highway Patrol, Gantt Fire and Rescue and multiple Greenville County EMS units responded to the scene.

The wreckage of the SUV is in multiple pieces after hitting the bridge. The reason the vehicle left the roadway is under investigation.

"It's obvious that they were travelling above the posted speed limit and for some reason left the roadway," Ellis said. "Unsure exactly why at this time."

