US to provide USD 100 million in civilian security aid to Ukraine

As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to intensify, the US announced that it will provide USD 100 million in civilian security assistance to Ukraine in order to enable the country's border security, sustain civil law enforcement functions, and safeguard critical governmental infrastructure, said the US State Department in its press release.

Calling Putin's war on Ukraine premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified, the statement read, "US intends to provide an additional USD 100 million in civilian security assistance to enhance the capacity of the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs to provide essential border security, sustain civil law enforcement functions, and safeguard critical governmental infrastructure."

The US said that the increased funding will continue a steady flow of personal protection equipment, field gear, tactical equipment, medical supplies, armoured vehicles, and communication equipment for the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service and the National Police of Ukraine.

With the US government's vital assistance, Ukrainian law enforcement officers are playing a key role in rescuing victims of the Russian government's brutal assault, leading and protecting convoys of those displaced by attacks, and providing security to civilian areas torn apart by ruthless and devastating bombing, as per the statement.

The United States reiterated its continued solidarity with the community of nations backing the people and government of Ukraine. Moreover, the US urged Putin to "end the violence, rein in his forces, including those who have committed war crimes, and choose the path of peace and diplomacy".

The US reaffirmed its commitment to pursue accountability for "war crimes and other atrocities using every tool available, including criminal prosecutions".

Notably, Russia launched its invasion last month after recognising the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as "independent republics." Russia has since continued to maintain that the aim of its operations has been to "demilitarize" and "de-nazify" the country.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, many Western nations and European countries have imposed tough sanctions on Russia targeting its economy and financial system.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor