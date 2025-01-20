US V-P JD Vance meets Chinese counterpart ahead of Trump's inauguration

Washington, Jan 20 US Vice-President-elect JD Vance met with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Sunday, a day before he and President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn into office, as confirmed by a news statement from the Trump-Vance transition team.

Among the key issues discussed during the meeting were the pressing matter of fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid that has been a major concern in the US and has been linked to China. Both parties likely discussed strategies to combat the production and distribution of this dangerous drug.

Both Vance and Han discussed an array of topics, including fentanyl, balancing trade and regional stability, the Trump-Vance transition team said in a statement.

It is noteworthy that Han Zheng, as China's special representative, is expected to attend the upcoming presidential inauguration of JD Vance on Monday. This signifies the importance that China places on its relationship with the US and the new administration.

Trump invited Chinese President Xi Jinping to attend the inauguration after winning last year's presidential election. Xi has sent Han in his place.

Vance's meeting with Han follows a recent phone call between Trump and Xi. During the call, the two leaders discussed issues including TikTok, trade and Taiwan.

It was the first known phone call between the two heads of state since Trump's election in November.

The Wall Street Journal reported on January 18 that Trump has told advisers he wants to travel to China after he takes office.

If the trip happens, it would mark his second visit to China as President. Trump travelled to Beijing in 2017 during a trip to Asia where he visited several other countries.

