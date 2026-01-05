US Vice President JD Vance’s Ohio Home Attacked: Several Windows Smashed, Suspect Taken Into Custody

JD Vance House Attack News: The home of U.S. Vice President JD Vance in Cincinnati’s East Walnut Hills neighbourhood was attacked, with several windows reportedly smashed. Secret Service agents rushed to the East Walnut Hills residence in the early hours of Monday, and a suspect was taken into custody, though it has not been revealed whether any charges have been filed. The Vance family was not at home at the time, and preliminary reports suggest the suspect did not enter the residence.

BREAKING: Man arrested after incident at home of Vice President JD Vance in Ohio. Windows damaged. No statement yet from the Secret Service - WLWT pic.twitter.com/JW9QpuBWD2 — BNO News (@BNONews) January 5, 2026

Local media published photos showing damage to the windows, but the circumstances of the attack remain unclear.

It is unclear where Vance was at the time of the incident, but he was reported to be in Florida last Friday, where he met with former President Donald Trump. Vance spent the day with Trump at his West Palm Beach golf club, discussing strikes on Venezuela and the plan to depose Nicolás Maduro. However, he did not join the president and other senior officials to Mar-a-Lago to monitor the operation.