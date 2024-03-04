US Vice President Kamala Harris calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Alabama [US], March 4 : United States Vice President Kamala Harris has urged for an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza, which she stressed must last for at least the next six weeks. Terming the conditions in Gaza as "inhumane," Harris said that people in the region were "starving."

Harris, who was in Alabama's Selma, to commemorate the 59th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, said, "The threat of Hamas poses to the people of Israel must be eliminated. And given the immense scale of suffering in Gaza, there must be an immediate ceasefire for at least the next six weeks, which is what is currently on the table."

The US Vice President noted that the ceasefire will allow the release of hostages and aid will enter Gaza. She stressed that Hamas needs to agree to that deal.

"This will get the hostages out and get a significant amount of aid in. This would allow us to build something more enduring to ensure Israel is more secure and to respect the right of the Palestinian people to dignity, freedom, and self-determination," Harris said.

"Hamas claims it wants a ceasefire. Well, there is a deal on the table. And as we have said, Hamas needs to agree to that deal. Let's get a ceasefire. Let's reunite the hostages with their families. And let's provide immediate relief to the people of Gaza," she added.

She stated that Hamas cannot control Gaza and added that the threat Hamas poses to the people of Israel must be eliminated.

She further said, "Hamas is a brutal terrorist organization that has vowed to repeat October 7th again and again until Israel is annihilated." She said that Hamas has shown no regard for innocent life, including for the people of Gaza, who she stressed have suffered under its rule for almost 20 years.

Terming the situation in Gaza "devastating", Harris said that they have seen reports of families eating leaves or animal feed, women giving birth to malnourished babies with little or no medical care, and children dying from malnutrition and dehydration.

She further said, "As I have said many times, too many innocent Palestinians have been killed. And just a few days ago, we saw hungry, desperate people approach aid trucks, simply trying to secure food for their families after weeks of nearly no aid reaching Northern Gaza. And they were met with gunfire and chaos."

The US Vice President stated that the people in Gaza are "starving" and the conditions there are "inhumane." She reiterated US' commitment to urgently provide more lifesaving assistance to innocent Palestinians in need. She also spoke about the US Department of Defence airdrop of humanitarian assistance into Gaza.

"Our hearts break for the victims of that horrific tragedy and for all the innocent people in Gaza who are suffering from what is clearly a humanitarian catastrophe. People in Gaza are starving. The conditions are inhumane. And our common humanity compels us to act," Harris said.

She also called on Israeli government to make more efforts to increase the flow of aid into Gaza. She said that Israel must open new border crossings and not impose any restrictions on the delivery of aid. She also reiterated her commitment to Israel's security and said, "As I have said repeatedly since October 7, Israel has a right to defend itself."

Calling on Israel to make additional efforts for allowing supply of aid into Gaza, Harris said, "the Israeli government must do more to significantly increase the flow of aid. They must open new border crossings. They must not impose any unnecessary restrictions on the delivery of aid. They must ensure humanitarian personnel, sites, and convoys are not targeted. And they must work to restore basic services and promote order in Gaza so more food, water, and fuel can reach those in need."

