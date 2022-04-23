US: Westminster College offers 'hardcore pornography' course to students

Students of University have been offered a course to study 'hardcore pornography'. According to a report of Daily Star, Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, are offering this course first time. In this course the students will for the first time sit down with their lecturers and watch pron movies together.

The course carries three credits towards the 'Film 300' programme.

The description of the course said,"We will watch pornographic films together and discuss the sexualisation of race, class, and gender and as an experimental, radical art form."

After the course was announced, many people crticized the University and said, "Watching pornography together as a class is absolutely and emphatically disgusting."

The college in it's statement said, “Westminster College occasionally offers elective courses like this as an opportunity to analyse social issues.

"As part of this analysis, Westminster College and universities across the county often examine potentially offensive topics like pornography to further understand their pervasiveness and impact.

"Descriptions of these courses, while alarming to some readers, help students decide if they wish to engage in serious investigation of controversial subjects.”