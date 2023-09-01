US woman sets record for world's longest female mullet

Washington, Sep 1 A 58-year-old US woman has earned Guinness Worl Record for the longest mullet of any female measuring 172.72 cm (5 ft 8 in), media reports said.

The woman, Tami Manis, who is a public health nurse in Knoxville city in the US' Tennessee state, had last cut her hair on February 9, 1990.

She told Guinness that she began growing her hair in the 1980s, after watching 'Til Tuesday's music video for its song, 'Voices Carry'.

"The girl had a rat tail and I really wanted one of those," she said.

In 1989, when Manis had went to salon, hairdresser told her that the style did not suit her, after which she decided to go for the hair do. However, she immediately regretted the decision and has not cut it since, as per New York Post.

"I've been blessed that my hair grows and now it's the world's longest mullet and I'm very happy with it, she told Guinness.

She shared that her friends and family ask questions about her mullet which has become frequent topic of conversation.

Manis said that people recognise her from 20 years ago because she has kept the same hairstyle.

She credited her good genes for so long and thick hair and said her hair care involves washing her mullet with hask hair products, including shampoo and conditioner.

In 2022, Manis competed in the "Femullet" division of the 2022 US Mullet Championships in which she stood second and took home the $300 prize.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor