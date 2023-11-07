Utkarsh Sharma attends 'muhurat' of 'Journey' with Nana Patekar, shoot starts this week

Mumbai, Nov 7 Actor Utkarsh Sharma, who has been receiving a lot of positive response for ‘Gadar 2’, is all set to start a new film titled ‘Journey’.

The shoot of the film, which had its muhurat on Tuesday, will start its production in the holy city of Varanasi, this week.

The muhurat ceremony marked the official commencement of the film which features actor Nana Patekar along with Utkarsh.

Expressing his enthusiasm about this new chapter in his career, Utkarsh shared: "I'm genuinely thrilled that my new journey has begun, and the film itself is titled 'Journey.' This script has been in the works for a few years, and it has evolved beautifully. The story is not just close to my heart but also resonates with the essence of every Indian."

The actor further mentioned: “I'm confident that they will enjoy this beautiful journey, and as we embark on this adventure today, I humbly seek their blessings and love. That's all I could ask for. We are setting off on our journey, and I hope the audience joins us on this exciting ride.”

Utkarsh believes that the spiritual aura of the city will infuse the project with a unique energy and create a cinematic masterpiece.

The 'Gadar' actor added: "Varanasi is known for its spiritual significance, and the atmosphere here is incredibly positive. When you have Lord Shiva's blessings and the city's divine energy with us, nothing can go wrong."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor