Uyghur activist condemns China's human rights abuses and economic exploitation

Geneva [Switzerland], July 5 : A renowned Uyghur human rights activist has lambasted China for its poor human rights record and its international policies of economic exploitation, especially in Africa.

Speaking exclusively on the 15th anniversary of the 2009 Urumqi massacre, the President of the World Uyghur Congress, Dolkun Isa emphasized that July 5 is the darkest day in the history of the Uyghur struggle as 15 years ago the genocide of the Uyghurs was started by China.

"Today is the 15th anniversary of the 2009 Urumqi massacre. Thousands of Uyghur youths were demonstrating to seek justice, but China killed more than 1,000 of them, and many disappeared. Today, 15 years later, there is still no news of those who disappeared. The 5th of July is the darkest day in the history of the Uyghur struggle. Fifteen years ago, the genocide of the Uyghurs was started by China," Dolkun Isa said.

He further called on the international community to take action and stop this ongoing genocide.

"Today, I call on the international community: millions of people are suffering in concentration camps. The countries that have signed the International Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide have a legal obligation to stop the Uyghur genocide and the ongoing crimes against humanity. Unfortunately, we have seen many countries remain silent, so it is time for all human beings and all countries to take action and stop this ongoing genocide," he added.

Dolkun, currently participating in the 56th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, expressed his dissatisfaction with China's rejection of numerous UN recommendations during the Universal Periodic Review (UPR).

Dolkun Isa said, "China rejected many recommendations. On January 24 of this year, the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) on China took place at the UN Human Rights Council. At least six months have passed, and today China has rejected many recommendations, adopting only some of them."

In an interview, he mentioned the issues faced by the Uyghurs.

"The most serious issues, such as arbitrary detention, crimes against humanity, enforced disappearance, and the arrest of journalists and human rights defenders, were all crucial recommendations that were rejected by the Chinese government", Dolkun said in an interview.

He added, "I cannot expect more because the Chinese Communist Party has a history of denying such facts. China has never accepted real recommendations like those regarding forced labour and slavery work. This was expected, as China has never accepted real recommendations in the past."

Dolkun also reacted to the recent decision by the European Union to raise tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles to protect the bloc's motor industry.

"China exports many electric cars, which is an important issue in Europe as it is completely destroying European businesses and the car industry," said Dolkun, adding that these cars are produced using forced labour, with millions of Uyghurs being exploited.

He added, "People say electric cars represent clean energy, but this is not true since 47 percent of batteries come from Uyghur forced labour. So, it is not clean energy; it is black energy. The Chinese government produces cheap cars because of forced labour, which includes Uyghurs and others."

The Uyghur human rights activist also raised serious concerns over China's growing funding, projects, and launch of businesses on the African continent.

He said, "China is expanding its businesses in Africa. I believe some African nations have already realized the kind of trap that comes with the so-called benefits to the African people. China never helps other people or countries without ulterior motives. There is always something behind Chinese financial help or projects."

He added, "Take the example of CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor), an over $60 billion project that has not given any benefit to the Sindhis, Baloch, or even other Pakistani people. It only benefits the Chinese government. The same thing is happening today in Africa. I believe that soon, African people and their governments will realize China's trapthe exploitation of African industry and African people."

Dolkun said that when anyone highlights issues in China, it claims it's an internal matter, but it continues to interfere in others' matters.

He said, "When some other country criticizes China or offers any suggestions, China claims it is an internal problem. However, China very strongly interferes in other countries' internal policies. Today, we have seen China interfering in Ukraine and the Middle East."

He added, "I suggest that the Tibet issue, the Hong Kong issue, and the East Turkistan issue are not China's internal problems; they are all occupied countries. These are international issues. Genocide is an international issue. Human rights are universal and not an internal issue, but China always calls these its internal issues."

Dolkun Isa also emphasized the urgency of international action to halt the ongoing atrocities against the Uyghur population and called for solidarity in holding China accountable for its violations of international law.

