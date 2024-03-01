Uzbekistan showcases 49 types of crafts at Design Doha Biennial

Dubai [UAE], March 1 (ANI/WAM): Large-scale activity is being carried out in Uzbekistan to develop culture, literature, and art as an integral part of national spirituality, familiarising the world community with the country's rich cultural heritage, with Uzbekistan's participation in the Design Doha Biennial being a striking example of this, according to Uzbekistan National News Agency (UzA).

Fans of art and culture are visiting the centre of Qatar's capital, Msheireb, to the Design Doha Biennial, in which Uzbekistan representatives are also participating with the project "Crafting Uzbekistan: Tradition in Threads". Many lovers of beauty rush to see the works of Uzbekistan masters, which harmonise the rich traditions of handicrafts and the achievements of modern creativity.

At the exhibition, visitors are presented with samples of 49 types of handcraft, including joint works by Beirut designer Nada Debs and Honoured Master of Uzbekistan Sirojiddin Rakhmatillayev.

"All visitors like the unique works showcased by Uzbekistan", said Beirut-based designer Nada Debs. "For example, the trestle bed first presented to visitors' attention as part of an international exhibition is of great interest. The common crafts of the Arab world and Uzbekistan are like a time capsule, reflecting the rich development history and exchange of ideas between our cultures".

At the press conference organised for journalists, the National Pavilion of Uzbekistan piqued the interest of great interest, in particular, the rich history of the art of wood carving and textiles, the variety of products, their unique colour scheme, and the talent of the artisans of our region. The Art and Culture Development Foundation of Uzbekistan presents this project.

To support the Design Doha Biennial's core message of "Celebrating Design Excellence," the Foundation has established cooperation with Shepherd Studio in Bahrain to create innovative and contemporary exhibition designs.

On the very first day, thousands of art fans, local and foreign tourists, and representatives of the Uzbek diaspora visited the exhibition pavilions.

The "Crafting Uzbekistan: Tradition in Threads" exhibition will run until 30th March 2024. (ANI/WAM)

