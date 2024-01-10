Varun Sood on his off-screen chemistry with rumoured girlfriend Namrata Sheth: We’re just good friends

Mumbai, Jan 10 Actor Varun Sood has called his ‘Karmma Calling’ co-star Namrata Sheth, who is rumoured his rumoured girlfriend, “just good friend”.

Rumours about Varun Sood having found his lady love in his co-star, Namrata Sheth are making the rounds and we couldn't get our eyes off them during the trailer launch press conference of their upcoming series.

On being asked about the off-set chemistry between the two, Varun Sood and producer, Ashutosh Shah spilled the beans on their equation.

Talking about it, Varun at the trailer launch said: “We are just good friends. Namrata is a great actor to work with and not a lot of people know this about us that we first met at an acting workshop."

"Namrata absolutely hated me then me but I think because we both were so passionate about what we do, we connected within no time when we met on the sets of Karmma Calling I think the on-screen and off-screen chemistry was great since day one and she made things easy for me in every aspect and I'm just glad that Namrata could play Karma Talwar.”

Producer, R.A.T. Films, Ashutosh Shah added: “I would just say that our lives as producers became much easier. Whenever we would call Varun, Namrata would always be with him and it would become easy to coordinate with them."

The show also stars Raveena Tandon, along with Gaurav Sharma, Waluscha D’souza, Amy Aela, Viraf Patel, Piyush Khati in pivotal roles.

‘Karmma Calling’ is based on the U.S. original series Revenge, which aired from 2011-2015 and was produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.

‘Karmma Calling’ will stream from January 26 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor