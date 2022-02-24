Vedanta Aluminium launches 'Restora', India's first low carbon 'green' aluminium

New Delhi, Feb 24 Vedanta Aluminium Business, India's largest producer of aluminium and value-added products, launched 'Restora', its low carbon, 'green' aluminium brand. The company unveiled two product lines - Restora (low carbon aluminium) and Restora Ultra (ultra-low carbon aluminium) under the brand.

Vedanta Aluminium is the first major non-ferrous Indian metals producer to manufacture low carbon products (primary aluminium) for customers worldwide, exhibiting a strong step towards its commitment of achieving Net Zero Carbon by 2050. Both products have been verified as low-carbon aluminium post assessment by an independent, global verification assurance firm.

With Restora, Vedanta Aluminium will address the fast-growing global demand for low carbon aluminium, driven by greater climate consciousness. Vedanta's Restora is being manufactured at the company's world-class aluminium smelter using renewable energy. Restora has a GHG emission intensity that is well below 4 tonnes of CO2 equivalent (tCO2e) per tonne of aluminium manufactured - the global threshold for aluminium to be considered as low carbon aluminium, and Restora Ultra has an even lower carbon footprint that is amongst the lowest in the world.

Restora Ultra, is made from recovered aluminium through Vedanta's partnership with Runaya Refining, one of India's fast-growing manufacturing startups focussed on creating innovative solutions for the resources sector and leverages patented technology licensed from TAHA International S.A. for processing aluminium dross at Vedanta's plants. Under the Restora Ultra product line, the company will offer aluminium recovered from dross (a by-product of the aluminium smelting process). Restora Ultra is also a testament to Vedanta's sharp focus on 'zero-waste' through enhancement of its operational efficiencies.

Vedanta Aluminium has the capability to tailor-make Restora and Restora Ultra as Billets, Primary Foundry Alloy (PFA), Wire Rods, Slabs, P1020 Ingots, and more, customized to the needs of the end-use industries. Vedanta Aluminium already has interest from discerning, environmentally conscious customers for the first production volume of 100 kilo tonnes of Restora and Restora Ultra aluminium.

Launching the Restora brand, Rahul Sharma, CEO - Aluminium Business, Vedanta Ltd, said, "The launch of Restora, marks a proud moment in our commitment to decarbonize our operations as well as provide our customers an unmatched competitive advantage with sustainable aluminium products. Our holistic solutions are market-responsive and tailored to support evolving needs of customers. Restora has a GHG emission intensity which is almost half of the global threshold for low carbon aluminium. With consumers becoming increasingly conscious of the provenance of the products they use, Vedanta's Restora will provide them the assurance that the aluminium they purchase has amongst the lowest carbon footprints in the world."

Speaking about co-creating Restora Ultra, Annanya Agarwal, co-founder, Runaya, added, "We are delighted to collaborate with Vedanta to create this innovative new product. With near-zero carbon footprint, Restora Ultra is a shining example of the value-creation that happens when we bring together innovation and leading-edge technologies for true business sustainability. Runaya has been working towards disrupting the linear economy model by building in principles of circularity and sustainability into the design of the resources industry."

It is a strategic imperative for the company to reduce carbon emissions across every process stage. As a result of this unwavering focus, Vedanta Aluminium has reduced its GHG emissions intensity by 21 per cent in FY21 while almost tripling its production, over FY12 baseline. The company is also a member of the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) family, is ranked 4th amongst global aluminium producers in 2021.

Vedanta Aluminium currently produces one of the largest ranges of aluminium and its value-added product offerings. The company is India's largest producer and exporter of aluminium billets, and the world's largest producer of wire rods, excluding China. It offers manufacturing excellence in aluminium, global technology partnerships, deep R&D and innovation capabilities, and an evolved technical services cell for customers.

Aluminium is the 'metal of the future', with potential for greater applications in a climate-conscious world. The metal is pivotal to the world's transition to all potential clean energy technologies for a low-carbon future. Towards this end, the company has brought together technical, operations and marketing expertise in a Centre of Excellence to develop new products and product applications for sunrise sectors such as electric mobility, solar/renewable energy, green buildings, aerospace and more.

Vedanta Aluminium Business, a division of Vedanta Limited, is India's largest manufacturer of aluminium, producing half of India's aluminium at 1.97 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) in FY21. It is a leader in value-added aluminium products that find critical applications in core industries. With its world-class Aluminium Smelters, Alumina Refinery and Power Plants in India, the company fulfils its mission of spurring emerging applications of aluminium as the 'Metal of the Future' for a greener tomorrow.

