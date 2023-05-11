Vehicles engulfed in flames after explosion in Italy's Milan

May 11, 2023

Milan [Italy], May 11 : An explosion was reported in the Italian city Milan, according to Russia Today (RT) which cited local media.

Local media in the UK also reported that the vehicles were on fire in the blast in the heart of Milan, which is a global financial centre.

The blast possibly came from a van in the city. Several vehicles are engulfed in flames, with thick plumes of thick black smoke seen rising above the wreckage, as per videos shown by local media in the UK.

More information awaited.

